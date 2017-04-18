April 18 Airway Medix SA:

* Signs together with Biovo Technologies Ltd. An annex to a non-binding term sheet document

* Parties agree to extend rights to exclusive negotiations regarding the potential sale of assets (Technologia CSS) until May 31

* Airway Medix signed the term sheet document for CSS Technology sale in Nov.