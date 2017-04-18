BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 18 Airway Medix SA:
* Signs together with Biovo Technologies Ltd. An annex to a non-binding term sheet document
* Parties agree to extend rights to exclusive negotiations regarding the potential sale of assets (Technologia CSS) until May 31
* Airway Medix signed the term sheet document for CSS Technology sale in Nov. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.