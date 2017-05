March 13 Leidos Holdings Inc:

* Airways New Zealand awards Leidos contract to modernize air traffic management systems

* Leidos Holdings Inc says single-award firm fixed-price contract has a four-year period of performance and 15 years of maintenance support

* Leidos Holdings says was awarded contract by Airways New Zealand to replace current air traffic management platforms with Leidos' Skyline X system