March 23 Aisino Corp :

* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 2.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016

* Says it will dissolve a Beijing-based web technology unit

* It will apply for an entrusted loan of 42 million yuan from China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation to support projects

* The loan is with a term of 5 years and an interest rate of 4.10 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GOpw2s

