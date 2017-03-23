UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 23 Aisino Corp :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 2.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Says it will dissolve a Beijing-based web technology unit
* It will apply for an entrusted loan of 42 million yuan from China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation to support projects
* The loan is with a term of 5 years and an interest rate of 4.10 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GOpw2s
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.