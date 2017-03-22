UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 22 Aisino Corp
* Says 2016 net profit down 1.2 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.81 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ms2Sd3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8868 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)