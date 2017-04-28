BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 28 Aisino Corp
* Says Q1 net profit up 7.3 percent y/y at 395.6 million yuan ($57.38 million)
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company