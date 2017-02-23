Feb 23 Aixtron SE:
* Financial targets achieved in 2016 / positive net income in Q4 2016 / full year negative
due to ongoing high research and development costs / order intake and equipment order backlog
increase significantly
* Q4 net profit 6.4 million euros ($6.75 million)
* Q4 revenue 89.8 million euros
* At 196.5 million euros, total revenues for 2016 virtually matched previous year's figure
(2015: 197.8 million euros), while Q4 2016 revenues came to 89.8 million euros (Q3 2016: 51.2
million euros)
* EBITDA in 2016 rose year-on-year by 52 pct (2016: loss of 7.9 million euros; 2015: loss of
16.4 million euros)
* Total order intake in 2016 came to 225.1 million euros, 35 pct higher than in the previous
year (2015: 167.1 million euros) and highest figure in five years
* Expects for fiscal year 2017 to achieve revenues and an order intake between 180 million
euros and 210 million euros
* Due to planned additional upfront expenses for development of future technologies and
based on existing structure, Aixtron expects to achieve lower EBITDA, EBIT and net result for
fiscal year 2017
* Following the termination of the planned takeover transaction by a chinese investor in
Dec. 2016, Aixtron is now focusing on optimal structure of its technology portfolio as part of
its corporate strategy
* Takes measures targeted to enable a sustainable return to profitability and to report a
positive EBIT for full year 2018
