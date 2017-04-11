BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Aixtron SE:
* AIXTRON and major Asian OLED display manufacturer collaborate on production qualification of deposition technology
* Received a purchase order from a leading Asian OLED display manufacturer for a deposition system to be installed at customer site within second half of 2017
* Collaboration targets the qualification of Aixtron's technology for production of OLED displays Source text - bit.ly/2ouGe3o Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: