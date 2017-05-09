BRIEF-Tsinghuatongfang issues 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 4.9 percent
May 9 Aixtron SE
* Aixtron SE general meeting 2017 / all resolutions approved / supervisory board member Ruediger von Rosen re-elected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it issued 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 4.9 percent
June 20 Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd :