Ajanta Pharma Ltd says co's Dahej facility was inspected by FDA from April 3-7, 2017; no form 483 was issued Source text: [This is to inform you that Company's formulation facility at Dahej was inspected by US FDA from 3rd to 7th April, 2017. At the end of the inspection, no Form 483 was issued to the Company]