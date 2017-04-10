US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 10 Ajanta Pharma Ltd
* Ajanta Pharma Ltd says co's Dahej facility was inspected by FDA from April 3-7, 2017; no form 483 was issued Source text: [This is to inform you that Company's formulation facility at Dahej was inspected by US FDA from 3rd to 7th April, 2017. At the end of the inspection, no Form 483 was issued to the Company] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)