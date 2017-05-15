US STOCKS-Wall St lower as fall in oil prices weigh
* Chipotle falls after saying Q2 costs might be higher than Q1
May 15 Ajanta Soya Ltd:
* Says there was fire accident in co's plant in Rajasthan on May 14
* Says in process of ascertaining actual loss caused by fire Source text: (bit.ly/2pAPHZ4) Further company coverage:
* Chipotle falls after saying Q2 costs might be higher than Q1
June 20 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, slipping from record levels, as oil prices fell 2.5 percent to seven-month lows.