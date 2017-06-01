BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth 6 bln rupees
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees
June 1 Ajanta Soya Ltd:
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity
* Says plant expected to restart operations by Oct 2017
* Approved issuance, pricing of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to $500 million