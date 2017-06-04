BRIEF-Wanda Film Holding's controlling shareholder to increase stake in the company
* Says controlling shareholder plans to increase up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.36 million) worth of shares in the company within three months from June 23
June 4 Ajwa for Food Industries Co Egypt :
* FY consol net profit EGP 5.3 million versus EGP 3.3 million year ago
* FY consol net sales EGP 813.9 million versus EGP 534.1 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2sDy8nU) Further company coverage: )
* REV Group says along with related optional vehicle features, spare parts and training, contract award represents over $400 million in revenue over contract life