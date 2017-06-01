BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 1 AK Steel Holding Corp:
* Co, United Autoworkers, Local 600 agreed to extend expiration of labor contact from March 31, 2017 to May 31, 2017 - SEC filing
* On May 31, 2017, company and UAW Local 600 agreed to continue to negotiate in good faith to reach a new labor agreement
* Company and UAW Local 600 shall proceed to operate under terms and conditions of labor agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2qEHfEy) Further company coverage:
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.