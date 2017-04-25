April 25 AK Steel

* AK Steel announces financial results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 sales $1.53 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.48 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AK Steel Holding Corp - qtrly average selling price per ton increased 12% to $1,022 from $914

* AK Steel Holding Corp - Q1 shipments declined 10% to 1,486,900 tons compared to Q1 a year ago

* AK Steel Holding Corp says company ended Q1 of 2017 with total liquidity of approximately $1.5 billion, consisting of cash and cash equivalents

* AK Steel Holding Corp - Q1 shipments declined as a result of continued efforts to reduce sales of lower margin products