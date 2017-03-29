BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Akamai Technologies Inc -
* Akamai agrees to acquire SOASTA
* All-cash transaction is expected to close early in q2.
* Expects soasta deal to be slightly dilutive to non-gaap net income per share for fy 2017 in range $0.06-$0.07, deal to become accretive in 2018
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results