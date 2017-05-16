UPDATE 2-Cost pressure dents Wolseley's U.S. business margins
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
May 16 Akari Therapeutics Plc
* Akari Therapeutics Plc - group's forecast and projections show that the group "should be able to operate within the level of its current liabilities" Source text: (bit.ly/2qn3520) Further company coverage:
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
June 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.