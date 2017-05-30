May 30 Akari Therapeutics Plc :

* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately ‍​

* Company has commenced an executive search to identify a replacement chief executive officer -SEC filing

* In the interim, Ray Prudo will continue to act as the company’s chief executive officer‍​

* On May 12, putative class action was filed in court against co , co's chief executive officer and co's chief financial officer

* Announces data correction for fifth patient in Phase 2 Pnh trial for Coversin

* Says previously reported interim analysis of ongoing Phase 2 pnh trial of Coversin was inaccurate with respect to information for 1 of 5 patients

* On may 19, another putative class action filed in court against co,co's chief executive officer, co's chief financial officer

* Found that the patient, who was withdrawn from trial due to a suspected co-morbidity unrelated to treatment, did not meet primary endpoint

* Plaintiffs in both class actions asserted claims alleging "federal securities laws violations" relating to co's press release on April 27

* Plaintiffs allege "federal securities laws violations" relating to co's press release on april 27 on Edison report

* Expects to release additional results with respect to 4 continuing patients in Phase 2 pnh trial of Coversin in about 4 weeks‍​‍​

* Class actions seek unspecified damages and costs and fees