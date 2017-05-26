Goldman Sachs global head of equity capital markets to retire - BBG
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
May 26 Akatsuki Corp
* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 1 billion yen
* The bonds are each with face value of 1 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 27, 2018 and coupon rate 1.0 percent per annum
* Subscription period from June 12 to June 26
* Payment day on June 27
* Proceeds will be use for bond repayment
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3ZkM1c
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
* RAISES € 75 MILLION WITH BOND ISSUE AFTER THE FIRST DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)