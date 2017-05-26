May 26 Akatsuki Corp

* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 1 billion yen

* The bonds are each with face value of 1 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 27, 2018 and coupon rate 1.0 percent per annum

* Subscription period from June 12 to June 26

* Payment day on June 27

* Proceeds will be use for bond repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3ZkM1c

