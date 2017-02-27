BRIEF-Admiral Capital Q3 2016/17 profit before tax and value adjustments up at DKK 19 million
* Q3 2016/17 REVENUE DKK 29.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 28.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 27 Akbank:
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.225 lira ($0.0626) net 0.19125 lira per share
* Proposes gross 200.0 million lira equal to 5 percent of the paid-in capital of the Bank as of 31st December 2016 which is 4.00 billion lira will be allocated as primary cash gross dividend
* Proposes gross 700.0 million lira will be allocated as secondary cash gross dividend
* Total gross dividend of TL 900.0 million lira equal to 22,5 percent of the paid in capital, will be distributed to shareholders
* Proposes 2016 cash dividend distribution to start from 30th of March, 2017
TOKYO, May 29 The Bank of Japan saw interest payments on its huge government bond holdings decline for the first time in five years in the fiscal year that ended in March, a sign that its ultra-loose monetary policy was taking a toll on its financial health.