Fitch Assigns CNLP's Rating at 'B', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899944 HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based high-standard warehouse owner China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd's (CNLP) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned CNLP's senior unsecured rating at 'B', with a Recovery Rating