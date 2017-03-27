March 27 Akcea Therapeutics Inc
* Akcea therapeutics inc files for initial public offering
of up to $100 million - sec filing
* Akcea therapeutics inc says intends to apply to list
common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "akca"
* Akcea therapeutics inc -novartis pharma ag to purchase $50
million of co's stock in a separate private placement concurrent
with completion of offering
* Akcea therapeutics inc says cowen and company, stifel,
wells fargo securities are the joint book-running managers of
the ipo
Source text for Eikon: