UPDATE 1-Ethiopian Airlines places order for 10 Airbus planes
ADDIS ABABA, June 20 Ethiopian Airlines has placed an order for 10 Airbus A350-900 aeroplanes, it said on Tuesday, in addition to at least another 10 it already has on order.
May 15 Akebia Therapeutics Inc
* Akebia and Vifor Pharma announce exclusive license agreement to provide vadadustat to Fresenius Medical Care in the U.S. upon FDA approval
* Vifor Pharma will also make a $50 million equity investment in akebia at $14 per share
* Vifor to exclusively distribute vadadustat to Fresenius Medical Care North America for use solely within dialysis facilities in U.S. Further company coverage:
ADDIS ABABA, June 20 Ethiopian Airlines has placed an order for 10 Airbus A350-900 aeroplanes, it said on Tuesday, in addition to at least another 10 it already has on order.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 20 Metals recycler Befesa has attracted bids from several private equity groups as its owner mulls whether to list the company on the stock exchange or opt for an outright sale.