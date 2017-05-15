May 15 Akebia Therapeutics Inc

* Akebia and Vifor Pharma announce exclusive license agreement to provide vadadustat to Fresenius Medical Care in the U.S. upon FDA approval

* Vifor Pharma will also make a $50 million equity investment in akebia at $14 per share

* Vifor to exclusively distribute vadadustat to Fresenius Medical Care North America for use solely within dialysis facilities in U.S. Further company coverage: