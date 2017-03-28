UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 Akebia Therapeutics Inc
* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - Akebia announces publication of phase 2A results for Vadadustat in patients with anemia related to chronic kidney disease
* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - data showed Vadadustat increased hemoglobin levels and improved iron mobilization when compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.