US STOCKS-S&P, Dow flat as tech losses offset gains in banks
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct
June 28 Akebia Therapeutics Inc
* Akebia Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering for continued clinical development of vadadustat, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct
DUBAI, June 29 Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, said on Thursday it would work with authorities to implement new security measures on flights to the United States "as soon as possible" - a move that could help it overturn an in-cabin ban on laptops.