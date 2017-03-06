March 7 Akebia Therapeutics Inc

* Akebia announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.99

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Collaboration revenue was $1.5 million for q4 of 2016

* Akebia Therapeutics- collaboration revenue in connection with agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma corporation is expected to commence in second half of 2017