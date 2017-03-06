BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 7 Akebia Therapeutics Inc
* Akebia announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.99
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Collaboration revenue was $1.5 million for q4 of 2016
* Akebia Therapeutics- collaboration revenue in connection with agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma corporation is expected to commence in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI