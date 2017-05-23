A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
May 23 AKELIUS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AB (PUBL):
* ISSUES UNSECURED BONDS AMOUNTING TO EUR 600 MILLION
* YEARLY COUPON SET AT 1.75 PERCENT
* THE BONDS RUN UNTIL FEBRUARY 2025
* BONDS HAVE AN ANNUAL COUPON RATE OF 1.75 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.