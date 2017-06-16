Trump says he is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
June 16 AKELIUS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AB (PUBL) :
* SELLS 2,299 APARTMENTS IN HELSINGBORG
* PRICE IN TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 3.81 BILLION
* HAS AGREED TO SELL 61 PROPERTIES IN HELSINGBORG TO WILLHEM AND FOLKSAMGRUPPEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders will decide this autumn where to move EU banking and medicines agencies that they are pulling out of London due to Brexit, using a voting system some liken to the Eurovision song contest.