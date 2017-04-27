New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 27 Aker BB Asa
* Awards framework contract to Schlumberger
* Has entered into a framework contract with Schlumberger for acquisition of 4D seismic data
* The framework contract has a duration of four years, with an option for 2+2 years
* The contract includes WesternGeco marine acquisition of 4D seismic data over the Aker BP-operated fields Alvheim, Bøyla, Skarv/Snadd and Ula in 2017
* This part of the agreement, which has the support of the partners on the four fields, has an independent market value of around USD 30 million
* This year’s extensive seismic acquisition effort starts in May, and will be carried out by the WG Amundsen seismic vessel Source text: bit.ly/2q8vHcT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.