BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Ocean Yield Asa
* Erøy AS, a company controlled by Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO of Aker ASA, the majority shareholder of Ocean Yield ASA has today acquired 200,000 shares in the Company at a purchase price of NOK 61.3534 per share.
* Following this transaction, Erøy AS holds 200,000 shares in the Company, constituting 0.13% of the Company's shares and votes.
* Laffen Holding AS, a company controlled by Olav Revhaug, general manager of TRG AS, Aker ASA's majority shareholder, has today acquired 100,000 shares in the Company at a purchase price of NOK 61.3534 per share.
* Following this transaction, Laffen Holding AS holds 200,000 shares in the Company, constituting 0.13% of the Company's shares and votes.
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.