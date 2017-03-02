March 2 Ocean Yield Asa

* Erøy AS, a company controlled by Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO of Aker ASA, the majority shareholder of Ocean Yield ASA has today acquired 200,000 shares in the Company at a purchase price of NOK 61.3534 per share.

* Following this transaction, Erøy AS holds 200,000 shares in the Company, constituting 0.13% of the Company's shares and votes.

* Laffen Holding AS, a company controlled by Olav Revhaug, general manager of TRG AS, Aker ASA's majority shareholder, has today acquired 100,000 shares in the Company at a purchase price of NOK 61.3534 per share.

* Following this transaction, Laffen Holding AS holds 200,000 shares in the Company, constituting 0.13% of the Company's shares and votes.

