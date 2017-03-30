BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Akers Biosciences Inc
* Akers Biosciences announces a $2 million private placement
* Akers Biosciences Inc - Akers Bio will issue 1.4 million shares at a price of $1.40 per share
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018