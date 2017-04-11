BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Akers Biosciences Inc
* Akers Biosciences reports earnings for fiscal year 2016
* Akers Biosciences - Expect 2017 to be characterized by further growth in flagship PIFA Heparin PF/4 rapid assay product line, sales of rapid cholesterol test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results