BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Akers Biosciences Inc
* Akers Biosciences reports preliminary unaudited earnings highlights for fiscal year 2016
* Akers Biosciences Inc - "expect 2017 to be characterized by further growth in our flagship PIFA heparin PF/4 rapid assay product line"
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018