BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 27 Akita Drilling Ltd
* Announces year-to-date earnings and cash flow
* Q1 loss per share c$0.28
* Quarterly revenue c$19.19 million
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.