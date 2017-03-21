BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Akka Technologies SE:
* FY revenue 1.12 billion euros ($1.21 billion) versus 1.00 billion euros year ago
* FY operating profit from activity 77.2 million euros versus 60.8 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 16.9 million euros versus 32.6 million euros year ago
* To propose a dividend of 0.60 euros per share
* Expects by 2017 to exceed its target revenue of 1.2 billion euros initially set for 2018
* Expects organic sales growth for each of its 3 business units in 2017, combined with further improvement in its margins
* Plans to achieve operating profit from activity target of 100 million euros in 2018 with an operating margin of between 8 and 10 pct Source text: bit.ly/2mpnKBU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9245 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 27 Roman Polanski, whose 1960s films "Repulsion" and "Rosemary's Baby" focused on women in mental torment, returns to the same theme in a film that screened at Cannes on Saturday to mixed reviews.