July 27 (Reuters) - Akka Technologies SE :

* H1 SALES EUR 666.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 550.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RAISES ITS 2017 GROWTH TARGETS: NOW ANTICIPATING ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 5% IN 2017, COMBINED WITH FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN MARGINS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)