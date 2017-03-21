BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 22 AKM Industrial Co Ltd:
* The group is expected to record a turnover amounted to approximately hk$821.7 million in year 2016
* Group is expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of company for year 2016 as compared to that for year 2015
* For the year 2016 profit estimated to be approximately hk$27.9 million
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.