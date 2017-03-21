March 22 AKM Industrial Co Ltd:

* The group is expected to record a turnover amounted to approximately hk$821.7 million in year 2016

* Group is expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of company for year 2016 as compared to that for year 2015

* For the year 2016 profit estimated to be approximately hk$27.9 million

