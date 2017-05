March 29 AKTIA BANK ABP

* EVRY HAS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OY SAMLINK AB.

* AKTIA WILL CEASE TO USE SAMLINK AS MAIN SUPPLIER OF ITS IT SYSTEMS.

* AKTIA OWNS APPROXIMATELY 23% OF SHARES IN SAMLINK

* SAYS IT'S NOT POSSIBLE TO RELIABLY ESTIMATE EFFECTS OF A POSSIBLE TRANSACTION ON AKTIA'S PROFIT AND FINANCIAL POSITION