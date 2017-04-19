BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Akzo Nobel Nv:
* Step change in growth post-separation of specialty chemicals: additional 200 million euros EBITDA by 2022 – conference call
* Each of the business units shows the same level of profitability – conference call
* Continues improvement will deliver 150 million euros savings per year – conference call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results