April 12 Akzo Nobel NV:

* Has received a request to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to dismiss Antony Burgmans as Chairman of Supervisory Board

* Request was received from a number of shareholders led by Elliott Advisors.

* In accordance with Dutch company law, board will consider proposal to hold an EGM and respond within statutory 14 days.

* Supervisory board strongly supports Mr. Burgmans in his role as chairman.