BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Akzo Nobel NV:
* Has received a request to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to dismiss Antony Burgmans as Chairman of Supervisory Board
* Request was received from a number of shareholders led by Elliott Advisors.
* In accordance with Dutch company law, board will consider proposal to hold an EGM and respond within statutory 14 days.
* Supervisory board strongly supports Mr. Burgmans in his role as chairman. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results