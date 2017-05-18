May 18 Akzo Nobel India Ltd

* Recommended dividend of 22 rupees per share

* March quarter net profit 726.4 million rupees

* March quarter total income from operations 7.82 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 614.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 7.11 billion rupees