U.S. Senator Rand Paul says would consider partial repeal of Obamacare
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he remains open to supporting the Senate healthcare bill but only under certain circumstances.
June 21 Al Ahlia for Cooperative Insurance Co :
* Signs MOU with Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance to begin financial, legal and actuarial due diligence for proposed merger
* Both companies agreed that, if proposed merger occurs, it will be implemented by way of an exchange of shares
* After proposed merger is completed, co will become a subsidiary of Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance
* Under proposed merger terms , Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance will issue 0.5625 new shares for every one issued share in co
* Based on agreed exchange ratio Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance will issue 9 million new shares to co's shareholders in exchange for all issued shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he sees a 50 percent probability that Republicans will be able to pass their healthcare bill.