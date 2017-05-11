UPDATE 3-Pamplona Capital to take Parexel private for $4.5 bln
June 20 U.S. pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp said on Tuesday it would be taken private by Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $4.5 billion deal.
May 11 Al Aman Investment Company:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 400,421 dinars versus loss of 265,879 dinars year ago
* Q1 total operating revenue 1.1 million dinars versus 240,090 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Danaher announces pricing of euro-denominated senior notes offering