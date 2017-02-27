BRIEF-Grand Investment International's shares on trading halt
* Trading in shares of Grand Investment International Ltd will be suspended at 9:00 a.m. On May 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Al Baraka Bank Egypt Sae:
* FY net profit EGP 512.5 million versus EGP 265.1 million year ago
* FY net interest income EGP 1.16 billion versus EGP 931. 8 million year ago
* EGP floatation had positive impact of EGP 16.8 million on FY results Source: (bit.ly/2muzHT4) Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.