BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Al Manara Insurance Co
* Q1 net loss 394,652 dinars versus profit of 57,374 dinars year ago
* Q1 net revenue 1.8 million dinars versus 1.7 million dinars year ago
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.