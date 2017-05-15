BRIEF-Banco Popular Espanol names Rodrigo Echenique as chairman
BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL NAMES RODRIGO ECHENIQUE AS CHAIRMAN
May 15 Al Tawfeek Company for Financial Leasing
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 15.6 million versus EGP 18.1 million year ago
Q1 consol total revenue EGP 152.5 million versus EGP 111.9 million year ago
LONDON, June 20 Rupert Murdoch will find out by June 29 whether he is closer to securing takeover target Sky after Britain set out a timetable to rule on whether the media mogul is a suitable owner of Europe's biggest broadcaster.