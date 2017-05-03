BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Alabama Graphite Corp
* Alabama Graphite Corp upsizes previously announced non-brokered financing to $1.1 million
* Says upsized offering will involve sale of approximately 7.3 million units at a subscription price of $0.15 per unit
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results