Nikkei slips as yen gains, but still manages weekly rise
TOKYO, May 26 Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses as the yen's gains against the dollar accelerated on Friday, though the benchmark index still managed to cap off a winning week.
May 2 Alacer Gold Corp
* Alacer Gold announces first quarter 2017 operating and financial results
* Q1 gold production was 32,918 ounces, and attributable gold production was 26,334 ounces in Q1
* Qtrly attributable net profit was $8.7 million or $0.03 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 26 Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses as the yen's gains against the dollar accelerated on Friday, though the benchmark index still managed to cap off a winning week.
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, May 26 London Metal Exchange copper hovered near its highest in three weeks on Friday, supported by supply concerns after news of further disruption at Indonesia's Grasberg, one of world's biggest copper mines. Freeport McMoRan Inc said on Thursday that mining and milling rates at its Grasberg mine in Papua, Indonesia have been affected by an extended strike, and a "large number" of about 4,000 absentee