BRIEF-Alamo Group Q2 earnings per share $1.05

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Alamo Group Inc

* Alamo Group announces record 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.05

* Q2 sales $213.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $217.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alamo Group Inc - ‍backlog at $157.2 million at Q2-end, up 20.7% versus previous year's Q2​

* Alamo Group Inc - markets will remain "challenged" and sales growth will be modest, but "optimistic" about outlook for alamo group in H2