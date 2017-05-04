May 4 Alamos Gold Inc

* Alamos reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $121 million versus I/B/E/S view $117.1 million

* Produced 96,200 ounces of gold at total cash costs of $827 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $1,014 per ounce in quarter

* Sold 98,755 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,225 per ounce for revenues of $121.0 million in quarter

* Gold production is expected to range between 400,000 to 430,000 ounces at AISC of $940 per ounce in 2017

* Total capital spending for company's operating mines is expected to range between $105 and $122 million in 2017