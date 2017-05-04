PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 4 Alamos Gold Inc:
* Alamos Gold Inc - produced 96,200 ounces of gold at total cash costs of $827 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $1,014 per ounce in q1
* Alamos reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $121 million versus I/B/E/S view $117.1 million
* Alamos Gold Inc - stronger quarterly production and lower costs are expected through remainder of year consistent with full year guidance
* Alamos Gold Inc - gold production is expected to range between 400,000 to 430,000 ounces at AISC of $940 per ounce in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements